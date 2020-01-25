See All Allergists & Immunologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Jack Eades, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jack Eades, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (102)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jack Eades, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Eades works at Southcoast Medical Group in Savannah, GA with other offices in Pooler, GA and Rincon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Allergy Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Medical Group
    5223 PAULSEN ST, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 303-9355
  2. 2
    Southern Allergy & Asthma
    1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 305, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 303-9355
  3. 3
    Southern Allergy & Asthma
    423 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 303-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Eades?

    Jan 25, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Eades. I am a complicated patient with multiple health issues. He was able to quickly diagnose and treat me. He is very knowledgable, listens to you and does what is needed. Waiting time can be on time to waiting an hour or so. But he is worth waiting to see.
    Joann Zimenoff in Vidalia, GA — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jack Eades, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jack Eades, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eades to family and friends

    Dr. Eades' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Eades

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jack Eades, MD.

    About Dr. Jack Eades, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992890727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bowman Gray Sch Med/Nc Bapt Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Eades, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eades is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eades has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Eades. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eades.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eades, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eades appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jack Eades, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.