Dr. Jack Eades, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Southcoast Medical Group5223 PAULSEN ST, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 303-9355
Southern Allergy & Asthma1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 305, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 303-9355
Southern Allergy & Asthma423 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 303-9355
- Candler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr. Eades. I am a complicated patient with multiple health issues. He was able to quickly diagnose and treat me. He is very knowledgable, listens to you and does what is needed. Waiting time can be on time to waiting an hour or so. But he is worth waiting to see.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992890727
- Vanderbilt U Hosp
- Bowman Gray Sch Med/Nc Bapt Hosp
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
