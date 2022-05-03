Dr. Jack Druet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Druet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Druet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Druet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Druet works at
Locations
Temecula Pain Management25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 506-9536
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've been working with Dr Arif there. I can say 10 stars!!! I've had sciatica, spinal stenosis and bulging discs for 2 years, debilitating pain in low back, hips and legs...walking sitting standing sleeping.....he came up with a plan that is allowing me to forego back surgery, SO GRATEFUL!! THANK YOU!!!!
About Dr. Jack Druet, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1265416424
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- USC-Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- U Calif
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Druet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Druet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Druet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Druet works at
Dr. Druet has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Druet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Druet speaks Polish and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Druet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Druet.
