Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Ashland, KY. Dr. Ditty Jr completed a residency at Dermatology Residency Emory University. He currently practices at Jack F Ditty MD and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ditty Jr is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Ashland Dermatology Center100 Saint Christopher Dr # 100, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 836-3111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740315589
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Residency Emory University
- Internal Medicine Emory University
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditty Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditty Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditty Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditty Jr.
