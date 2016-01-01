See All Dermatologists in Ashland, KY
Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD

Dermatology
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Ashland, KY. Dr. Ditty Jr completed a residency at Dermatology Residency Emory University. He currently practices at Jack F Ditty MD and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ditty Jr is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ashland Dermatology Center
    100 Saint Christopher Dr # 100, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 836-3111
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Folliculitis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • National Elevator
  • NGS CoreSource
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1740315589
Education & Certifications

  • Dermatology Residency Emory University
  • Internal Medicine Emory University
  • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
  • University Of Kentucky
  • Dermatology
  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

2.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jack Ditty Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditty Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ditty Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ditty Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ditty Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditty Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditty Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditty Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditty Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditty Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.