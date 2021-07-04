Overview

Dr. Jack Dinh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Dinh works at Inland Empire Gastroenterology in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.