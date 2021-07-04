Dr. Jack Dinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Dinh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Inland Empire Gastroenterology40404 California Oaks Rd Ste C, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-0288
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Nice guy He and his office always followed through
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
