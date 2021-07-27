Dr. Jack Diep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Diep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Diep, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic - Pain Medicine
Dr. Diep works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Spine & Pain1791 Mesquite Ave Bldg 172, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 505-7246
-
2
Lakeside Spine & Pain25 Riviera Blvd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 505-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diep?
Dr Diep was highly recommended. I was not disappointed. He listened and had a plan, short and long term. Also the staff at Lakeside are very professional and caring.
About Dr. Jack Diep, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1912333014
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic - Pain Medicine
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School - Anesthesiology
- UMDNJ Rutgers - General Surgery
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diep has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diep works at
Dr. Diep has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diep speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Diep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.