Dr. Jack Devita, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jack Devita, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Devita works at South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ and Hainesport, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A.
    406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 (856) 983-1900
    South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group
    807 N Haddon Ave Ste 201, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (856) 428-2112
    South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group
    106 Creek Crossing Blvd, Hainesport, NJ 08036 (609) 265-9993

Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Anemia
Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Anemia

Heartburn
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallbladder Scan
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Function Test
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Dehydration
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Giardiasis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 14, 2021
My experience at the Endo center was great, thanks to Dr. Devita and his team made me feel at home and took care of my medical procedures in a very professional manner
Racknath — Jul 14, 2021
  • Gastroenterology
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1588624340
  • Med Coll Penn-Hahnemann Hosps
  • Med Coll Penn &amp;amp; Hosp
  • Med Coll Penn
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Gastroenterology
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Dr. Jack Devita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Devita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Devita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Devita has seen patients for Heartburn, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devita.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

