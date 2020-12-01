See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hoover, AL
Dr. Jack Denver, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jack Denver, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.

Dr. Denver works at Jack D. Denver MD,PC in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jack D Denver MD PC
    1500 Southlake Park, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 874-9663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Polio Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Excellent doctor -really listens to patient and attempts to improve life quality -highly recommend
    Evelyn Petelos — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jack Denver, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154361343
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    • U VA
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Denver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denver works at Jack D. Denver MD,PC in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Dr. Denver’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Denver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

