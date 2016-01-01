Dr. Jack Dekkinga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dekkinga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Dekkinga, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Dekkinga, MD is a Dermatologist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Dekkinga works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Health Grandville4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 395-9379
-
2
Wolverine Dermatology PC1673 Gezon Pkwy Sw, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 243-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dekkinga?
About Dr. Jack Dekkinga, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255365334
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekkinga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dekkinga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekkinga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekkinga works at
Dr. Dekkinga speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekkinga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekkinga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekkinga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekkinga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.