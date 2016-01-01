Dr. Jack Cossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Cossman, MD is a dermatologist in New York, NY. He currently practices at Upper West Side Dermatology and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Cossman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Upper West Side Dermatology PC277 W End Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 769-0069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jack Cossman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1912318304
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cossman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cossman has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossman.
