Dr. Jack Cortese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cortese, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Cortese, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Cortese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Deane Charba, MD1521 S Staples St Ste 603, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3137
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortese?
Dr. Cortese cares, asks good questions and takes his time. Could not ask for more.
About Dr. Jack Cortese, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659374577
Education & Certifications
- University Tx
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortese works at
Dr. Cortese has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.