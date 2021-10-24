See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Jack Collier, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (6)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Collier, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Alliancehealth Woodward, Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Purcell Municipal Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Collier works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
    Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates
4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 608-3800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Logan County
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Purcell Municipal Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2021
    Dr Collier and his staff are very caring and vigilant with my care. They explain clearly what is wrong and how they want to treat you. Dr Collier takes his time and wants the best for his patients.
    Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jack Collier, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043350275
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collier works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Collier’s profile.

    Dr. Collier has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

