Dr. Jack Collazzo, MD
Dr. Jack Collazzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
i have called the office several times during the pandemic, Dr. Colozzo spoke to me and he is such a gentlemen. the staff is wonderful.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- The Grad Hospital
- U MD Sch Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Gastroenterology
