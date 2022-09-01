Dr. Jack Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cole, DO
Overview
Dr. Jack Cole, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They completed their fellowship with East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
Gastroenterology East PA and Endoscopy Center2210 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 551-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very helpful, Dr. Cole is great, and Gastro East is the best place to come. Love this place!!
About Dr. Jack Cole, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1477549376
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.