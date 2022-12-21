Overview

Dr. Jack Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Illinois Retina Associates in Skokie, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL, Harvey, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.