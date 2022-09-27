Dr. Jack Cleland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Cleland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Cleland, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Pediatrics - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1300, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jack has been my in my life for about 13-14 years taking care of my oldest son. He set such a great example of how kids should be thoroughly examined, treated with care and as human beings that he was the option for my two youngest daughters when they were born. I didn’t want anyone else. Dr. Cleland is the absolute best and I always recommend him to new parents as well as parents in search of a Pediatrician. I’m so blessed to have him in my life.
About Dr. Jack Cleland, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912166315
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Pediatrics
Dr. Cleland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleland accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleland.
