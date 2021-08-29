Dr. Jack Choueka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choueka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Choueka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Choueka, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Choueka works at
Locations
-
1
Dov M. Kolker M.d.p.c.6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choueka?
Dr. Choueka is the best doctor I have ever been to. He is compassionate, gentle, very thorough in his explanation, and made sure to be extra careful. I didn’t feel any pain and he talked me through the entire process.
About Dr. Jack Choueka, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1659447399
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospital
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- State University Of New York Downstate, College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choueka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choueka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choueka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choueka works at
Dr. Choueka has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choueka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Choueka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choueka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choueka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choueka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.