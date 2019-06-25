Overview

Dr. Jack Casas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.



Dr. Casas works at Tahlequah Dialysis Center in Tahlequah, OK with other offices in Nowata, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Chest Pain, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.