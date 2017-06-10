Dr. Jack Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Byrd, MD
Dr. Jack Byrd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Cleveland Head & Neck Clinic PC2414 CHAMBLISS AVE NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 472-6581Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Cigna
Wonderful Dr and staff so great with my special needs daughter.She can hardly wait to see them.So caring
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1144330606
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
