Dr. Jack Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Burns, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Center210 Brooks St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1930Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
So kind and understanding. Really wants to get to know you as a person before anything else gets done
About Dr. Jack Burns, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1922413889
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Plastic Surgery
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.