Overview

Dr. Jack Bowling Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Bowling Jr works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.