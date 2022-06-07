Dr. Bondi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Bondi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jack Bondi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their residency with Kennedy Health System
Dr. Bondi works at
Locations
The Foot and Ankle Center438 Ganttown Rd Ste B4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bondi?
Doctor Bondi has been my podiatrist and foot surgeon since 2002. In the past few years, he's been treating me for a diabetic issue that required multiple surgeries. At one point, he was fighting to save my foot and did! I now live in Atlantic County but continue to see him even though the drive is close to 50 miles. Two months ago, I had a blood infection that began at the ankle and reached my knee. He was told that one of his patients had been admitted. He actually came up to my room after working in the wound center all day. He is truly a fantastic doctor that cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jack Bondi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508906371
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bondi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bondi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bondi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.