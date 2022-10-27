Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD
Dr. Jack Bertolino, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from N.Y. Medical College M.D..
Smooth Solutions Med Aesthetics5839 Main St Ste 102, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6100Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:15am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
I was not a candidate for the procedure I went to Dr. Bertolino for, but during my consultation I felt heard, respected, and although I didn't get what I wanted I left more informed with resources. He could of took my money and kept going or just said no. Instead he explained my options and I am so grateful for his time and would recommend him to anyone who wants a Dr who talks to you (not down to or over you), listens and understands.
- English, Italian
- Functional Medicine, A4M American Academy of Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine
- Family Medicine - Prince Georges Medical Center, Cheverly Maryland
- N.Y. Medical College M.D.
- St. Johns University - B.S.
Dr. Bertolino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertolino speaks Italian.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertolino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertolino.
