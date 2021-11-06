See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bend, OR
Dr. Jack Berndt, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Dakota.

Dr. Berndt works at Summit Health Solutions in Bend, OR with other offices in Coos Bay, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Health Solutions
    2421 NE Doctors Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 323-3363
    Summit Health Solutions, LLC
    1957 Thompson Rd # F, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 808-2392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Dr. Berndt is awesome. My husband and I have unique medical issues and Dr. B was able to accommodate us both. Great understanding of different types of pain issues. He offers multi treatment plans individualized to each patient. He has a very busy office so sometimes you might need to wait or the staff doesn’t get back to you right away. When you’re in pain that can be irritating, however, if you do have to wait, be patient, you will be taken care of. I can tell you it’s worth being patient with his staff and his office in general. He is one of the better pain management doctors that we have come across. He makes sure his patients maintain a level of comfort. As pain patients we know we are never completely pain free. He balances quality of life vs. overdose dangers. He is not just about pain medication. He uses other methods to combat pain too. Great all around Dr.
    Nov 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jack Berndt, MD
    About Dr. Jack Berndt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berndt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berndt has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berndt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Berndt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berndt.

