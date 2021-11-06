Overview

Dr. Jack Berndt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of South Dakota.



Dr. Berndt works at Summit Health Solutions in Bend, OR with other offices in Coos Bay, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.