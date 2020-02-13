Dr. Jack Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Berg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Family Medical Center7813 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
i love Dr.Berg,he is friendly and explains things clearly.He is good to send you to a specialist if needed.Trustworthy doctor and friendly staff.
About Dr. Jack Berg, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1639160021
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr Med Center / Ehrling Bergquist Hosp, Offutt AFB
- Scott AFB Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
