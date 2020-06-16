Overview

Dr. Jack Benson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Benson works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lithotripsy, Urethral Stricture and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.