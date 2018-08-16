Dr. Basil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Basil, MD
Dr. Jack Basil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Trihealth Physician Practices LLC3219 Clifton Ave Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 421-5557Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bethesda Hospital Inc10500 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 865-1171
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-1400
St Elizabeth Cancer Care Center1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2238Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot say enough about the excellent care my Mother received from Dr. Basil. He talked to us on a level that we could understand and made sure all our questions were answered. We had Hospice at the end and the nurses were very impressed with him also. If anything was needed he took care of it immediately even while he was on vacation. Thank you Dr. Basil for making our last couple months with our Mother better because you were there.
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Basil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basil has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.