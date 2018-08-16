See All Oncologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jack Basil, MD

Oncology
4.5 (15)
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jack Basil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Basil works at TriHealth Advanced Gynecologic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trihealth Physician Practices LLC
    3219 Clifton Ave Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 421-5557
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bethesda Hospital Inc
    10500 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 865-1171
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 862-1400
  4. 4
    St Elizabeth Cancer Care Center
    1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2238
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2018
    I cannot say enough about the excellent care my Mother received from Dr. Basil. He talked to us on a level that we could understand and made sure all our questions were answered. We had Hospice at the end and the nurses were very impressed with him also. If anything was needed he took care of it immediately even while he was on vacation. Thank you Dr. Basil for making our last couple months with our Mother better because you were there.
    Pamela C Marchetti in Cincinnati, OH — Aug 16, 2018
    About Dr. Jack Basil, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073505525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basil has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

