Overview

Dr. Jack Basil, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Basil works at TriHealth Advanced Gynecologic Surgery in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.