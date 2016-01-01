See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jack Azad, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Azad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Azad works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Clinical Laboratoryinc.
    11900 Avalon Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90061

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Hypertension
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Hypertension
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Genital Herpes
Viral Hepatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Arrhythmia Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hammer Toe
Headache
Health Screening
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Patch Testing
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tinnitus
Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jack Azad, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1841489440
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jack Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azad works at Optum - Family Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Azad’s profile.

    Dr. Azad has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

