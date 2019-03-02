Dr. Jack Askins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Askins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Askins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center of Wichita Falls Pllc4327 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310 Directions (940) 761-1201
Digestive Health Research of North Texas1100 BROOK AVE, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 761-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Regional Medical Center
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has kept me alive for 10 years or more I can only say good things about him. He is AVAILABLE when needed, always. Has a great support team (in my case Medtronic). I sure hope he outlives me.
About Dr. Jack Askins, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316039712
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Askins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Askins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Askins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Askins has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Askins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.