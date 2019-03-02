Overview

Dr. Jack Askins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Graham Regional Medical Center and United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Askins works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.