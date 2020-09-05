Dr. Jack Anon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Anon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jack Anon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Anon works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA1645 W 8th St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 864-9994
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anon?
Great doctor.
About Dr. Jack Anon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104877265
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Hospital
- U Cincinnati Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anon works at
Dr. Anon has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.