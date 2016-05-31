See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Jack Andonie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jack Andonie, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
61 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jack Andonie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Andonie works at Vincent Culotta MD Pmc in Metairie, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent Culotta MD Pmc
    4770 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 454-0141

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Andonie?

May 31, 2016
Dr. Andonie performed more than 20 surgeries on me for Endometriosis, he treated me as though I was family. He is a doctor like no other, he is loving and caring and treats his patients with all the respect and consideration that all patients deserve. There will never be another doctor as amazing as him! Every doctor should aspire to be like him.
Lisa Ortiz in New Orleans, LA — May 31, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jack Andonie, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jack Andonie, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andonie to family and friends

Dr. Andonie's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Andonie

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jack Andonie, MD.

About Dr. Jack Andonie, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 61 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518996297
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andonie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Andonie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Andonie works at Vincent Culotta MD Pmc in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Andonie’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Andonie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andonie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andonie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andonie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jack Andonie, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.