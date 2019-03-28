Dr. Alpert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Alpert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Alpert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Alpert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AHK Neurology3003 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 218-9443
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alpert?
Dr. Jack Albert is one of the most caring and compassionate human beings I have ever met. Dr. Albert has been treating me for 6+ years now and I don't know where I'd be today without his professional and amazing treatment. There are so many things that go into the making of a wonderful physician today, so there's no way that I can list all of his amazing qualities, but suffice it to say that he has them all. To me, Dr. Alpert is worth more stars than any review could design. Cheryl Songer
About Dr. Jack Alpert, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1346209327
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New England Ctr Hosp
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpert works at
Dr. Alpert has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.