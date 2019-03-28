See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jack Alpert, MD

Neurology
4 (18)
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jack Alpert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Alpert works at AHK Neurology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    AHK Neurology
    AHK Neurology
3003 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
(713) 218-9443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Essential Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr. Jack Albert is one of the most caring and compassionate human beings I have ever met. Dr. Albert has been treating me for 6+ years now and I don't know where I'd be today without his professional and amazing treatment. There are so many things that go into the making of a wonderful physician today, so there's no way that I can list all of his amazing qualities, but suffice it to say that he has them all. To me, Dr. Alpert is worth more stars than any review could design. Cheryl Songer
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jack Alpert, MD
    About Dr. Jack Alpert, MD

    Neurology
    58 years of experience
    English
    1346209327
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    New England Ctr Hosp
    Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Neurology
