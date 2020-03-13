Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana Escuela de Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Manon works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Office2312 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mercy3661 S Miami Ave Ste 301A, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 285-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manon?
My daughter had back surgery with Dr. Jacinto Manon from Mercy Hospital recently. No words can express how grateful I am to him for helping my daughter with her back pain. Dr. Manon’s bedside manner, his professionalism, expertise and credentials are top notch He also surrounds himself with a caring and professional team in his office.. I highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Jacinto Manon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1326246638
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- New York Hospital of Queens
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Universidad Iberoamericana Escuela de Medicina
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manon works at
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Manon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.