Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Raj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Yakima Womens Health Pllc1020 S 40th Ave Ste C, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 966-3969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raj?
She delivered our baby girl 100% recommend her
About Dr. Jacintha Raj, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942394275
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raj works at
Dr. Raj has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.