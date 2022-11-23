See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD

Orthopedics
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Brooks works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4771
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-2312
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-2313
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I’ve had a recurring knee issue that Dr. Brooks has taken care of for a few years. He gets the “work” done quickly and painlessly, then takes whatever time you need to answer questions and provide advice. Very glad to have him as my Doc.
    Steven W. — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    • Baylor College Medicine/ Affiliated Hospitals
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • University of Alabama
    • Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Dr. Jacel Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

