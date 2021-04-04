Dr. Jacek Zajac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zajac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacek Zajac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacek Zajac, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zajac works at
Locations
Suburban Retina Ltd.130 S Main St Ste 303, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 629-3610
Endocrinology Associates Sc2500 S Highland Ave Ste 104, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 629-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor. Very caring and concerned about your best outcome
About Dr. Jacek Zajac, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zajac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zajac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.