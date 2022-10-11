Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wecowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Wayne Statue University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Wecowski works at
Locations
Ocala Health Surgical Oncology4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 370, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 499-1677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I originally went in for gallbladder removal. I was scared but he was very calming and reassured me that it would be okay. Unfortunately, at the time of surgery, Dr. Wecowski discovered a problem with my liver. He was unable to remove my gallbladder but took a biopsy of my liver instead. I ended up with cirrhosis of the liver caused by my diabetes. He was so thoughtful and caring in his presentation of this news as well as his concern for me. He took time to answer all of my questions and did so in a very personable manner. I highly recommend Dr. Wecowski.
About Dr. Jack Wecowski, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1962758938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
- Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University
- Wayne Statue University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wecowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wecowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wecowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wecowski works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wecowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wecowski.
