Dr. Jac Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Jac Cooper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Locations
Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery85 E US Highway 6 Ste 240, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 263-4600
Associates in Surgery2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 104, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooper Sr. has a Great bedside manner. He explains the procedures so that you can understand exactly what he's going to do. He tells you all of your opinions. He will give you advice and his opinion if asked. I was very comfortable under his care.
About Dr. Jac Cooper, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760487425
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
