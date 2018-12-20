See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD

Age Management Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD is an Age Management Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Age Management Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Uffelman works at Transform Woman's Care in Ft Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Transform
    2000 S Andrews Ave, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 653-2196
    Rejuvchip Doral
    9582 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 563-0171
    Get Glam
    6370 N State Road 7 Ste 119, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 480-9606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Cancer
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Disorders
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Incontinence
Infectious Diseases
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Restylane® Injections
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Aging
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Testosterone Replacement Therapy
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 20, 2018
    WARNING!! You will not see a doctor and have a nurse pose as the doctor. Not warn you she is a nurse, do your pap, give you medical advice on your gynecology problems, prescribe medicine, call you and read lab results. Waste of time and created medical problems. A nurse practitioner has no knowledge of gynecology since they did not go to school for it and the DR. isn't there; she isnt getting her information from the Gyno. I would at the very least think it appropriate to be told she was a nurse
    fort lauderdale — Dec 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD
    About Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD

    • Age Management Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1427038579
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial
    • University Of Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jabal Uffelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uffelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uffelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uffelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uffelman speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Uffelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uffelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uffelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uffelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

