Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shin?
Dr. Shin is a godsend! She changed my life. I had severe endometriosis and and I had seen another "top specialist" in NY who was seemed cold and uninterested and he did not give me confidence. Dr. Shin was phenomenal and did an amazing job on my surgery. My results were better than I could have hoped for. Very happy with my experience.
About Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366693988
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
