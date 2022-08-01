Overview

Dr. Ja Hyun Shin, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Montefiore Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.