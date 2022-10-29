Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, MD
Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Ucla-200 Medical Plz # 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-0206
Center for Women's Pelvic Health At Ucla200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7152
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I recommend Dr, Kim 100%. She is on top of it and diagnosed my problem the first visit after so many years.
About Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942321393
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.