Overview

Dr. Ja-Hong Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Ucla- in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.