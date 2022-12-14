Overview

Dr. J Ramsey, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital and Yalobusha General Hospital.



Dr. Ramsey works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.