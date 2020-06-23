Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pidkowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery At Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Pidkowicz works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton4340 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was very professional in their work. I wish I had known about them before. The Dr. was amazing in his diagnosis. I will definitely make this office my official skin care provider. Thanks so much.
About Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Naval Hospital Oakland California
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery At Oklahoma State University
- University of Tennessee
