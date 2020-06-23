See All Dermatologists in Carrollton, TX
Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery At Oklahoma State University.

Dr. Pidkowicz works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Carrollton
    4340 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Hives
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Keloid
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Atypical Mole
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Cold Sore
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keratosis Pilaris
Latisse
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Cysts
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins
Sun-Damaged Skin
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Vitiligo
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 23, 2020
    The staff was very professional in their work. I wish I had known about them before. The Dr. was amazing in his diagnosis. I will definitely make this office my official skin care provider. Thanks so much.
    Robert Mays — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. J Kevin Pidkowicz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659488955
    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • Naval Hospital Oakland California
    • College Of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery At Oklahoma State University
    • University of Tennessee
