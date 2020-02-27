See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD

Dermatology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. O'Donoghue works at O'donoghue Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J Morgan Odonoghue PA
    1952 Field Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 926-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Athlete's Foot
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144288135
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Tulane University
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Spring Hill College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donoghue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Donoghue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Donoghue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Donoghue works at O'donoghue Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. O'Donoghue’s profile.

    Dr. O'Donoghue has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donoghue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donoghue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donoghue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donoghue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donoghue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

