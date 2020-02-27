Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donoghue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD
Overview
Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. O'Donoghue works at
Locations
-
1
J Morgan Odonoghue PA1952 Field Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 926-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Donoghue?
I am very pleased with the comprehensive treatment that I received: Lorie Masters, PA, is a very experienced and skillful dermatology assistant: The entire staff with whom I interacted was professional, super helpful and friendly. Reassuring to have confidence in a practice away from home. Thank you for seeing me on short notice and for providing such good care.
About Dr. J O'Donoghue, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144288135
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Tulane University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Spring Hill College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Donoghue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donoghue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Donoghue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Donoghue works at
Dr. O'Donoghue has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donoghue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donoghue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donoghue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Donoghue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Donoghue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.