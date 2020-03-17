Dr. John R Clements, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John R Clements, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John R Clements, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Clements works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Riverside3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Franklin390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 510-6200
-
3
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Carilion Clinic Wound Center101 Elm Ave SE Fl 1, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 224-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clements?
Dr. Clements is not only a wonderful physician but also a wonderful gentleman. He has saved my right foot twice from amputation. I couldn't ask for a more knowledgeable and compassionate doctor!
About Dr. John R Clements, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629012208
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.