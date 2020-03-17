Overview

Dr. John R Clements, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Clements works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA and Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.