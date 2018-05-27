Dr. J Ahlskog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlskog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Ahlskog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Ahlskog, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med
Dr. Ahlskog works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1st saw Dr. Ahlskog in 2012 when he put me on the correct medication for Pg. Local doc didn’t have a clue as to how it was supposed to work. Saw him in 2016 when med stopped working & after local doc prescribed the ER kind. Then my local doc got sick & I couldn’t get any answers to my concerns (I wasn't doing so well.) Dr. Ahlskog got me straightened out right away (I couldn’t get an appt with any local doc w/in 6 mo’s!) Again this week, he clarified the med dose. Excellent doctor who cares.
About Dr. J Ahlskog, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386629335
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med
- University Chicago Hosps Clins
- Neurology
