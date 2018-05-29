See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of South California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Zegarra works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy General Hospital
    4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 923-0620
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    J. Peter Zegarra MD
    87 Scripps Dr Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 923-0620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fistula
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileostomy Status Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 29, 2018
    Dr. Zegarra is fantastic in all aspects. On my initial consultation he spent over an hour with me, comforting me, assuring me and going over the surgical procedure that would be taking place for my rectal cancer. I am going into my second year cancer free. I literally owe this man my life. to me his will always be more than just a Doctor. I am eternally grateful. Peter Perez
    PETER PEREZ in elk grove, CA — May 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD
    About Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245217371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sansum Medical Center
    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of South California
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
