Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD
Overview
Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of South California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Zegarra works at
Locations
Mercy General Hospital4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 923-0620SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
J. Peter Zegarra MD87 Scripps Dr Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 923-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zegarra is fantastic in all aspects. On my initial consultation he spent over an hour with me, comforting me, assuring me and going over the surgical procedure that would be taking place for my rectal cancer. I am going into my second year cancer free. I literally owe this man my life. to me his will always be more than just a Doctor. I am eternally grateful. Peter Perez
About Dr. J Peter Zegarra, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245217371
Education & Certifications
- Sansum Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
- White Memorial Medical Center
- University Of South California
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Zegarra works at
