Dr. J Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.