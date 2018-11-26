Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. J Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopedic Surgerythe4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 797-4985
-
2
Center for Orthopedic Surgery Llp301 Utica Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 797-4985
Hospital Affiliations
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Great Doctor. Had a great knee replacement. Has alot of common sense.
About Dr. J Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306840947
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.