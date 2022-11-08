Dr. J Wiater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Wiater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Wiater, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Wiater works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Beverly Hills17877 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 644-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiater?
Needed surgery three years ago. Cancel on him . He did my surgery Nov. 2 . Feeling a lot better . Good surgeon fans his team is awe some.
About Dr. J Wiater, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1043292964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiater works at
Dr. Wiater has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.