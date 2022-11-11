Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. J Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Wells, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Watauga Orthopedics2410 Susannah St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-9011Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Watauga Orthopaedics875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-9011Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
3
Kingsport Office117 W Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Dr. Well’s is an amazing doctor and surgeon. He is thorough and thoughtful and has a great bedside manner. He has his patients ready to get back to their responsibilities as quickly as he possibly can with his method of surgery and recovery. Extremely pleased with Dr. Well’s and all he’s done for his patients.
About Dr. J Wells, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790980845
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Center Of Orthopaedic Excellence
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Lipscomb University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.