Dr. J Waring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Waring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Waring, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Waring works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Healthcare of Ga Endoscopy Ctr95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waring?
Dr. Waring does a great job with his patients. My husband was the first one to see him and he took incredible care with him. He is very nice and shows real interest in his patients health.
About Dr. J Waring, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174527741
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waring works at
Dr. Waring has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Waring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.