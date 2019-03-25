Overview

Dr. J Waring, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Waring works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.